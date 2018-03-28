Someone, somewhere is shedding tears at this very moment. And someone, somewhere is sending them a good thought.
Wishing you all well on a rainy night in Germany.
Day of 85 of 365~
5 thoughts on "Tears of a stranger~"
It's always nice when people care! Really, nice!
Wish you well, as well, ~mimo~. Great picture, by the way.
Cheers from Brazil.
Cheers from Brazil.
Thank you!
A beautiful message !
Wishing you a Happy Easter !
John Piercy
Thank you John! You too
