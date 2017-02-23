Ancient Tradition and Pretty Lanterns~ Shanghai

lantern-festival-shanghai-6lantern-festival-shanghai-3lantern-festival-shanghai-23d2524ff-2db2-4a3c-b38f-9be696ad0c23Lanterns adorned with ancient poems, lights in the sky, colorful decorations, bright smiles, ever-growing crowds; this is the lantern festival in Shanghai’s Yu Gardens. Every year I keep going back simply to be with the joy of this special happening, celebrating the start of Chinese spring under a big full moon. How dull would life be without ceremony…

The Unknown Beckons~

Isn’t every moment a step further into the unknown? We think we know where we are going, we have it all planned out, then life reminds us of the futility of our false certainty. I welcome the unknown, I want to live in the joy of discovery, to be surprised by life, to meet the future with an open mind.

I took these images today at the amazing James Turrell exhibit in Shanghai.

Gently Approaching the New Year~ Germany 

After a puzzling 2016 to say the least, when almost nothing conformed to the ‘norm’ of life as we expect it to be, from world affairs, to weather, and strange phenomena; 2017 approaches and I find myself moving towards it with caution, deep thought, care, apprehension and hope for a shift towards higher standards and a world with saner priorities. 

Wishing you all a peaceful transition and a bright new year! 

With love from frosty beautiful Germany~ 

A brief look at Brussels~ 

One of the perks of Living in Europe is the proximity of major cities and the ease of traveling  around the culturally rich continent. Breakfast in xanten, Germany and lunch in Brussels, Belgium is a stress free affair! 

Our family is looking forward to moving to Germany this coming summer after 11 years in Shanghai, China. I am interested in how the move will color my photography and art. 

Two Days in Bagan~

An echo of the great sense of awe that met me when I first saw the great pyramids of Giza back in 1996, Bagan enveloped me with an overwhelming wonder that will live in my mind as long as I walk and breathe. Thousands of beautiful structures spiraling to the skies scattered across miles of green trees, a setting that could  only have been imagined by something greater than us. I felt humbled at the beauty and richness of what caused such a place to exist. 

Two days are certainly not enough and can only open a small window to what lives in this world. 