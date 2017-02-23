This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Portraits From the Heart~ Myanmar
It is not enough to love your camera, to love photography and to love travel. Good portraits are about loving people, other humans, those that co-inhabit our earth. Looking at them with compassion, togetherness, curiosity and the wish to belong to this fascinating and colorful range of humanity.
Ancient Tradition and Pretty Lanterns~ Shanghai
Lanterns adorned with ancient poems, lights in the sky, colorful decorations, bright smiles, ever-growing crowds; this is the lantern festival in Shanghai’s Yu Gardens. Every year I keep going back simply to be with the joy of this special happening, celebrating the start of Chinese spring under a big full moon. How dull would life be without ceremony…
The Unknown Beckons~
Isn’t every moment a step further into the unknown? We think we know where we are going, we have it all planned out, then life reminds us of the futility of our false certainty. I welcome the unknown, I want to live in the joy of discovery, to be surprised by life, to meet the future with an open mind.
I took these images today at the amazing James Turrell exhibit in Shanghai.
Journeys that pull you back~ Myanmar
Memories that persistently remain in your mind, colors that never fade, sentiments that become a part of you, only adding to your life with every passing hour, and an urge to return again and again…
One day…
Inking in priorities ~ Germany
Gently Approaching the New Year~ Germany
After a puzzling 2016 to say the least, when almost nothing conformed to the ‘norm’ of life as we expect it to be, from world affairs, to weather, and strange phenomena; 2017 approaches and I find myself moving towards it with caution, deep thought, care, apprehension and hope for a shift towards higher standards and a world with saner priorities.
Wishing you all a peaceful transition and a bright new year!
With love from frosty beautiful Germany~
A brief look at Brussels~
One of the perks of Living in Europe is the proximity of major cities and the ease of traveling around the culturally rich continent. Breakfast in xanten, Germany and lunch in Brussels, Belgium is a stress free affair!
Our family is looking forward to moving to Germany this coming summer after 11 years in Shanghai, China. I am interested in how the move will color my photography and art.
As Close as it Gets to Heaven~ Inle Lake
Some places on our planet are just breathtakingly beautiful, but with Inle it’s not just that, it’s people, the light, the birds, the gentle nature of the dream like landscape; they all come together to make a paradise you wish you never have to leave. All I can think of leaving it is how and when to come back.
Two Days in Bagan~
An echo of the great sense of awe that met me when I first saw the great pyramids of Giza back in 1996, Bagan enveloped me with an overwhelming wonder that will live in my mind as long as I walk and breathe. Thousands of beautiful structures spiraling to the skies scattered across miles of green trees, a setting that could only have been imagined by something greater than us. I felt humbled at the beauty and richness of what caused such a place to exist.
Two days are certainly not enough and can only open a small window to what lives in this world.