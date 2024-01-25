Facing Future~ The Book is Here!

Dear Friends,

I would love to have your support for this important project. It has been urging to appear and to be put into the world . I have spent the last few months working on

curating the images of these amazing children. I have been reliving in the process the moments spent in those places, seeing the resilience, the hope and the strength in the

faces of our future humans, how they have been dealt a bad hand and much less than what they deserve to give them a better chance at fulfilling their destinies. There will be text

telling the stories of each chapter and invited supporting writings as well about the images.

The book aims to raise awareness and to invite us all to stand with humanity andespecially with the young and the helpless.

If you can and want to, please order a copy of the book in the next 2 weeks. The project depends on initial orders for its success. Feel free to ask me any questions no matter if you plan on ordering or not.

Thank you and wishing everyone a peaceful, happy and healthy time.

with Love,

Mimo

Link to order the book.