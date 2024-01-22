FACING FUTURE- New Book Porject!

FACING FUTURE is my new project launching next Friday, January 26th with Snap Collective. This will include a carefully selected collection of my most important work with children from 5 different countries taken between 2009 and 2017. All of these children were subjected to extremely difficult living conditions due to war, displacement, poverty or abuse. And yet, what I met in them was hope, resilience and an undeniable will to live. More on this project very soon. Pre-sale and other event announcements start on January 26th. I am very excited about this work and I hope that it will honour our children who continue to be subjected to unbearable circumstances even today.

