FACING FUTURE- New Book Porject!

by

~mimo~
FACING FUTURE is my new project launching next Friday, January 26th with Snap Collective. This will include a carefully selected collection of my most important work with children from 5 different countries taken between 2009 and 2017. All of these children were subjected to extremely difficult living conditions due to war, displacement, poverty or abuse. And yet, what I met in them was hope, resilience and an undeniable will to live. More on this project very soon. Pre-sale and other event announcements start on January 26th. I am very excited about this work and I hope that it will honour our children who continue to be subjected to unbearable circumstances even today.

Comments

4 responses to “FACING FUTURE- New Book Porject!”

  1. Gafnit salvi Avatar
    Gafnit salvi

    Wow dear do do proud of y … the world need your healing connection web

    Reply
    1. ~mimo~ Avatar
      ~mimo~

      Warm thanks to you my dear always🙏🏻

      Reply
  2. Astrid Heift-Schmidt Avatar
    Astrid Heift-Schmidt

    I’m in dear Mimo! Can’t wait to see your new project!

    Reply
    1. ~mimo~ Avatar
      ~mimo~

      Huge thanks my dear 🙏🏻❤️

      Reply

