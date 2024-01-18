-
It’s a Mad Mad World~
Do you ever wake up, look around you, watch the news, survey the world and realise we are living what can be likened to an apocalyptic ‘Mad Max’ situation? We seem to see this, live…
Discovering the streets of Duesseldorf ~
They say nothing improves without practice… those 10,000 hours. I have started organizing this meetup group over 15 years ago in shanghai and for the last 5 years here in duesseldorf. We walk the streets…
SOLO~ The Art of Being Alone
Hi everyone, I have been gone from here a while and daily blog project paused because of many changes happening all at once in my world as they often do in people’s worlds. As I…
Daily Coffee Talk~ 91/365
Continuing with the discovery journey of scanning my old slides and negatives… I was once in New Zealand with a very special companion and found it to be a land of magic, beauty and power,…
Daily Coffee Talk~ 90/365
I have recently started to scan my old negatives and slides from the pre-digital camera time. I remember the times when every frame counted because well, we only had a limited number of frames in…
Daily Coffee Talk~ 89/365
Hi again from Germany. It has taken me a while to force myself to come back to this blog since current events threw me completely off balance lately. But if there is anything I am…
