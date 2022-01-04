Morning Coffee Talk~ 35/365

Good Morning,

It’s sunny and clear again here in Dubai after a few days of storms and dusty air. It actually rained sand here, something I witnessed for the very first time.

Today I am waking up with the contemplation of clarity. We seek it in all things, don’t we? And these days can be very foggy with the constant onslaught of impressions from the media, screens, noise pollution and all that we have to deal with in our busy lives. Clarity becomes a rare luxury.

I chose these images that I took yesterday at the Swiss Pavilion at Dubai expo. They simulated fog that slowly grew lesser as you ascended the mountains to finally see clearly at the top. I loved the feeling and symbolism of that experience.

Wishing us all clarity of mind as we rush into this new year.