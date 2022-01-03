Morning Coffee Talk~ 34/365

Dubai Expo~ evening shot

Good Morning,

Starting late today but it’s morning somewhere.

I chose to spend another day today at the expo and visit some of the pavilions. There is so much to take in at an event like this that you need to stand still sometimes and assess what the significance of all of it is .

I had planned to visit the German pavilion and it has proven to be incredible, eye opening, well thought of and simply brilliant. All focused on the thousands of ways in the works towards making a better planet 🌎; it called on all one’s faculty using interactive tools to help the visitor focus on only one thing: the future well being of planet earth, sustainability, clean energy and becoming carbon free by 2040.

It was certainly worth the long wait. If you have the chance to see, visit it physically or virtually, please do.

The ending hall with the swings and giant presentation almost brought me to tears. Well done Germany.