Where has all the Faith Gone?

Where is our religion?

Is it in the temples of Asia, or the mountain churches of Lebanon, the faraway tribes of Africa, or the monasteries of tibet? Is it in mosques? Is it with soothsayers? Is it with the self proclaimed healers and seers? Is it in the holy cities of our world? Is it in the secret science labs? Do our world leaders possess it?

Or is it inside each one of us waiting to be touched?

wonderings of a searching mind…