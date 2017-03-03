Where is our religion?
Is it in the temples of Asia, or the mountain churches of Lebanon, the faraway tribes of Africa, or the monasteries of tibet? Is it in mosques? Is it with soothsayers? Is it with the self proclaimed healers and seers? Is it in the holy cities of our world? Is it in the secret science labs? Do our world leaders possess it?
Or is it inside each one of us waiting to be touched?
wonderings of a searching mind…
8 thoughts on “Where has all the Faith Gone?”
i like your shots
Stunning photos. I especially like the 3rd one. Great capture.
BTW, Mimo, your pictures are unique and striking! Best regards, always!
Mimo, if the Creator-God is not part of one’s life-style and devotional life, then that individual has no, so-called “religion”. For the most part, “religion” is a system of beliefs based upon some “truth” mixed with “lies’ and “tradition”.
One must be convinced there is a Creator-God who can communicate with the creatures he made. And, it’s the duty of each of us to search for him. One can find this Creator-God in the bible who revealed himself to certain individuals and a particular people.
It is not a religious book – it’s a life-style based upon certain laws that will bring peace, justice, righteousness and truth to the world. Eventually, these qualities and concepts will become a reality. That is my firm conviction, belief, and faith. Peace and blessings to all.
Afterthought : I like to point out, that those laws mention above in last paragraph are from the finger and mouth of the Creator as recorded in Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy. Peace Hon!
There are many things to choose from in life, to be faithful to. The ethereal is only a small part of the selection. Lovely images!
I find it in nature’s cathedrals- in the redwoods, the mountains, the waterfalls…
Beautiful post and questions, Mimo.
Beautiful answer
