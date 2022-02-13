Daily Coffee Talk~ 73/365

Hi again from Germany.

The sun is finally shining bright the and the days are starting to stretch and yawn loudly with the music of birds around here.

Where do the birds hide in winter time? You still see some of them here and there but as spring comes closer they start to sing their little hearts out in joy.

After another pandemic winter confinement, you can almost feel the urge in everyone to run outdoors and sing their song.

Hoping for a peaceful spring time of creativity and that the war that is threatening to happen in Europe fizzles down to sane talks instead. Because honestly, we need a break!