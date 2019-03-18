Rescued by Art~

On yet another gloomy winter day in Duesseldorf

museums and art galleries can save your soul
This image was created by using in camera multiple exposure of a photograph I took of a fellow photographer and an exhibited gallery photograph, I love what the camera did with the head and eye …
another in camera double exposure
who said a visit to the bathroom has to be boring!

All images taken during a meetup of photographers I organized last Saturday in Kunst im Tunnel museum in Düsseldorf.

A self portrait I created using shutter priority setting at 1/8 of a second

4 thoughts on "Rescued by Art~

I would love to know what you think!!

