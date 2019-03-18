Rescued by Art~ March 18, 2019~mimo~ On yet another gloomy winter day in Duesseldorf museums and art galleries can save your soulThis image was created by using in camera multiple exposure of a photograph I took of a fellow photographer and an exhibited gallery photograph, I love what the camera did with the head and eye … another in camera double exposure who said a visit to the bathroom has to be boring! All images taken during a meetup of photographers I organized last Saturday in Kunst im Tunnel museum in Düsseldorf. A self portrait I created using shutter priority setting at 1/8 of a second Share this:FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Rescued by Art~”
Amazing!
Thank you!
truly nice
Thank you
