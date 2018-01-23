Ocean of Humanity~ New York City

~mimo~

If you ever walked in this amazing metropolis you would know that it just does not inspire you to stop. You find yourself walking and walking and walking without any inclination to stop. I have always loved that about New York. Everyone is busy doing something and inside of it all is a calm like the eye of the storm. It’s like a general agreement to keep the wheels turning night and day because this is just what the city needs.

Day 22 of 365

Images taken on the highline this afternoon

4 thoughts on “Ocean of Humanity~ New York City

I would love to know what you think!!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s