Ocean of Humanity~ New York City

If you ever walked in this amazing metropolis you would know that it just does not inspire you to stop. You find yourself walking and walking and walking without any inclination to stop. I have always loved that about New York. Everyone is busy doing something and inside of it all is a calm like the eye of the storm. It’s like a general agreement to keep the wheels turning night and day because this is just what the city needs.

Day 22 of 365

Images taken on the highline this afternoon