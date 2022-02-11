Daily Coffee Talk~ 72/365

Fishermen at Inle Lake ~ Myanmar

There is so much that keeps me doing photography day in and day out for the last almost 30 years, but one of the most incredible reasons is the ability of a single photograph to take me back.

An image has the ability to encapsulate the moment and keep it alive beyond our memories, past our limited recollections and allows us to relive the impressions, the smells, the light and the sights that we witnessed at that moment as we freeze it in time.

And then if someone else can connect to the image and feel what we felt, then wow, mission accomplished.

Have a good day my friends wherever you may be.