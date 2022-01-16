Morning Coffee Talk~ 47/365

Good Morning,

I suppose it was inevitable and at some point Covid would come knocking on our door. There is a positive test in our home today so we will be in quarantine for the next 7 days at least.

Luckily we live at a time when we can remain connected with loved ones, friends and colleagues online and much homework will get done.

Hoping to surf through this without too many health issues. Stay healthy, get vaccinated and be well.