Morning Coffee Talk~ 46/365

Lea in a bubble in New Zealand~

Good Morning,

I have learned throughout my life to create bubbles to exist in when needed. These bubbles are unseen but they are as real as anything else that you may conceive as tangible.

In your bubble you can permit only thoughts that want to have, feelings that you consider suitable at that moment and frequencies that are enhancing to your process. The bubble is not automatically generated but takes years of work and determination. It also acts as a shield that keeps unwanted intrusions into your internal process, and when this works, it’s phenomenal.

Today is one of those days that I need my bubble, so I will be busily generating it.

I wish you all a peaceful weekend, full of color, beauty, health and tons and inspiration. I have been at my animation classes since 4:30 am and learning has never felt better.