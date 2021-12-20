Morning Coffee Talk~ 20/365

Good Morning,

Every morning I wake up with a small excitement about what the new day may be bringing. This sense of unknown is there no matter how pre-planned the day or week is. Some part of it is never up to us, an unexpected event, an unusual encounter, a strange weather phenomenon, a rainbow, a new discovery, it could be anything.

I could never imagine a life where all is predictable, it would seem so robotic and unnatural to what a human is and is designed to do.

So with this new year arriving swiftly and intensely, I welcome change and the unexpected unknown.

I wish you a peaceful transition and hope that many good things show up at your doorstep.

This image was taken yesterday at the Kueppersmuehle museum in Duisburg (highly recommended).