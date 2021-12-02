This morning I woke up with thoughts of ‘repetition’. How life here on this spinning planet demonstrates this continuously, from the sun rising daily, to our constant heartbeat, the seasons, our in-breath and out-breath, day and night,… it’s all around us.

I will share a short writing from a few weeks ago:

We, humans are born on a spinning sphere, into cycles of day and night, of repeating seasons, our cells multiplying, the galaxies spinning, around us again and again, till we die, only to be reborn, and it all over again, this repeating eternal dance, we call existence.