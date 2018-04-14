Nuclear spring~ I love how spring just explodes into being against all odds right when we start believing the cold is here to stay!
Day 97 of 365~
Germany
7 thoughts on “Nuclear Spring~”
What a fun and lovely image, Mimo!
We are still in the ‘believing the cold is here to stay’ stage, unfortunately..
Nice photo editing!
Mimo, luv the pic – an explosion would certainly cause one’s long hair to flare up. 🙂 Regarding a real “nuclear explosion”, it could happen before the Spring is over. The pieces are falling into place in the land of the bible.
What a cool effect!
Thank you
Wow, Mimo. This is an awesome collage!
Thanks Jane
