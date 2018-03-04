We are born alone~

According to the most recent statistics, there are 7.6 billion people living on the earth today. Absolutely none of these people shares your fingerprint or DNA structure. How incredible is that?!

Finding someone to share your beliefs, likes and dislikes would seems like an impossible achievement! Part of me believes it should be that difficult. Each difference of opinion matters because it makes me question mine and either reject my own after long consideration or become even more steadfast in my beliefs.

Day 62 of 365~

Image taken yesterday after a brief snow storm in Düsseldorf