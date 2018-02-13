In the speed train that is our lives, it feels so good to make a pause, survey the terrain, look at where we have been, evaluate the journey traveled so far and decide on the direction of our next steps.
These blog posts are my daily pause. What is yours?
Day 44 of 365~
Images are of my daughter in Germany taken a couple of months ago.
3 thoughts on “A brief pause for self evaluation~”
Mimo, I agree regarding taking time to personally “pause” and “evaluate the journey so far”. For the most part, the collective remain on the “speed train”, twenty-four-seven. On the other hand, the Creator-God, the great I AM, has ordained a day to “pause” – to rest from our daily hustle and bustle “speed train”.
This day of “pause” -rest- was instituted on the 7th day of creation week (Genesis chpt.2) and the Creator codified it in the 4th commandment of the 10, as recorded in the book of Exodus, chapter 20.
Mimo, the great I AM blessed the 7th day of the week and “hallowed” it (sanctified it -set it apart) from the other 6 “speed train” days.
In short, there is a blessing when we observe the Creator’s day of “pause” and rest. And, as a side bar, the 7th day Sabbath (to rest) is NOTa so-called Jewish religious day, like so many are led to believe.
Mimo, peace and blessings to you and your daughter.
Your images gave me pause
Thank you! That makes me happy
