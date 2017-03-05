Back in Time~ Shanghai

~mimo~

img_6578today-i-saw-yesterday-shanghaionce-upon-a-time-in-shanghai_

 

Shanghai never fails to surprise you. As a photographer living in this city, you can never be at a loss for impressions. Even time travel is possible if you are willing to go out of your way to visit the film park in Songjiang. Every time I went there I was able to capture a fantastically surreal film set where time stops and life is reenacted to show a sense of times gone by. And where else in the world can you just walk up to the set and photograph it?

I love Shanghai ❤

10 thoughts on "Back in Time~ Shanghai

I would love to know what you think!!

