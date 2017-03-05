Shanghai never fails to surprise you. As a photographer living in this city, you can never be at a loss for impressions. Even time travel is possible if you are willing to go out of your way to visit the film park in Songjiang. Every time I went there I was able to capture a fantastically surreal film set where time stops and life is reenacted to show a sense of times gone by. And where else in the world can you just walk up to the set and photograph it?
I love Shanghai ❤
10 thoughts on “Back in Time~ Shanghai”
What an atmosphere – and my favourite period too – I really must come to Shanghai one day – it is a city with many faces.. c
You definitely should 🙂
Just Felt like i am back in old times. Kind of Vintage stuff. Appreciate your hard work and efforts. I am also preparing a guide for new photographers so that they could learn from experts like you and many more. Have a look https://www.behance.net/NitinKhannaOR and let me know if you felt anything missing.
#ow_amazing
Beautiful images, Mimo . as always. The second one struck me in it’s amazing beauty.
Nice job
Awesome photos! Keep it up
Who wouldn’t love it. The 2nd photo in particular took me back to the 30’s…
Be good and thank you for sharing.
Lovely pictures, looks magical and enveloping.
Excellent job. Thanks for sharing! 🙂
I love Shanghai as well… I lived there 5 years!
