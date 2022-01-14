Morning Coffee Talk~45/365

Spectators in Prague at the dancing clock in the old town.

Good Morning,

Last night I dreamt of a man walking in the fog and woke up today to find a foggy world around me. But that’s another story.

Have you noticed how much time we spend capturing life in our devices without taking the time to feel it, sense it, be with it and understand it? I am guilty of that on account of my photography and I resolved to make myself put my devices away at times and just ‘be’ with what is trying to ‘be’ with me.

I can’t believe how fast this project is moving with already 45 posts done. Time waits for no one. It is later than we think…